Drama Becomes the Sixth Sense in Netflix’s Love Is Blind Trailer

There’s no sense of harmony, no sense of time, and no sense of everyone’s facial symmetry. Netflix debuted the trailer for its newest reality series, Love Is Blind, today and the premise isn’t exactly a third iteration of dating in the dark: A group of singles are held hostage in very chic (and very technological) pods in the hopes of falling in love and getting engaged to someone without ever seeing them. If they choose to proceed with marrying each other, they must then deal with the cruel realities of the post-pod world. “I’ve met the person I want to spend the rest of my life with. I’ve never seen her before,” one guy opines. “Ethnicity, race, physical appearance, none of that matters.” Nick and Vanessa Lachey are also hosting, because why not. The series will premiere on February 13, and will drop new episodes on February 20 and February 27. One runway bride guaranteed!

