Netflix Orders Another Pile of Adam Sandler Movies

Netflix might be ending The Crown, but when it comes to movies from Adam Sandler, the streaming network is far from finished. Netflix announced today that it’s extended its deal with Sandler’s production company Happy Madison to produce four more movies exclusively for the streaming network. Part of that deal includes an animated feature Sandler will write, produce, and star in, though no details on the project have been released yet. This marks the third time Sandler and Netflix have struck a four-movie deal — the first was in 2014, the second in 2017 — and his next Netflix movie, Hubie Halloween, will be released sometime later this year. That film has a pretty stacked cast, including Maya Rudolph, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Steve Buscemi.

“Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can’t get enough of him,” said Netflix’s Ted Sarandos in a statement. “They love his stories and his humor, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world.”

Today also happens to be the day that Uncut Gems heads to Netflix — but only internationally, not in the U.S. Though in the release of the new movie deal today, Netflix added some other good news: Uncut Gems will be available on Netflix in the U.S. in May — so the wait isn’t much longer. In the meantime, we’re going to start preparing to update our massive Sandler movie ranking.