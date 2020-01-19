Withhold Your Crown Jokes, Because Netflix Is Courting Meghan and Harry

Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

The streaming war is preparing their very expensive fight for the Windsors. Days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced plans to step down as senior members of the British royal family, in favor of cultivating professional lives and making their own damn money, Netflix confirmed they’ll be pursuing the couple to do something. Literally anything. Whatever they want! “Who wouldn’t be interested?,” chief content officer Ted Sarandos responded when asked by The Guardian. “Yes, sure.” While Prince Harry has already collaborated with Apple TV for a mental health and wellness documentary, Markle recently signed a voiceover deal with Disney in exchange for a substantial charity donation. Our hearts say The Crown season six, but our minds say … reality show?