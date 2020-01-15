Something About This Next in Fashion Trailer Seems Familiar

Someone call @DietPrada because we smell a knockoff. After the viral success of The Circle, and following in the footsteps of Netflix’s other reality hits Queer Eye and Nailed It! comes the next in Netflix reality programming. The next … if you will … in fashion. Netflix just released the trailer for the latest in its fall/winter 2020 collection, Next in Fashion, which appears to have a similar premise to fellow fashion-design competition series Project Runway. The trailer introduces us to hosts Tan France and Alexa Chung, whose easy British-accented rapport is both chic and approachable. Together, they’ll play Gunn and Klum to 18 designers as they execute various runway challenges in the hopes of winning the grand prize: $250,000 and a chance to retail their debut collection with Net-a-Porter.

Beyond the actual competition within the series, it looks like there will be some meta-competition between Next in Fashion and other shows in this emergent micro-genre. First, there’s Bravo’s Project Runway reboot, hosted by Christian Siriano and Karlie Kloss-Kushner. Then, there’s the just-announced Amazon Prime series Making the Cut hosted by actual Tim Gunn and actual Heidi Klum and featuring a million-dollar grand prize. The streaming wars. Will they ever cease? Next in Fashion premieres January 29.