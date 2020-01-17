Watch the Very Sex-Forward Trailer for the Normal People TV Show

Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People is primarily about two young, very intelligent Irish people who have a lot of discussions about politics and ideas and a lot sex. The first trailer for its inevitable TV adaptation can at least promise you the sex. The trailer for the BBC-Hulu series stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as a sort of Carey Mulligan Jr. version of the wealthy Marianne, with Paul Mescal as the teen soccer star Connell, who falls into a secret, sex-forward relationship with Marianne during high school, which gets more complicated as the two get older. These normal people are normal if you define “normal” as “looking like upscale sweater models” and “always seeming to be near good, soft lighting.” (An ideal existence, honestly.) Rooney is adapting the book alongside writers Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe, with directors Lenny Abrahamson (Room) and Hettie MacDonald working on the series.

In addition to the British trailer, Hulu has put out its own look at Normal People, which has decidedly less heavy breathing. Will the show be good, in addition to making you want to have sex near an Irish beach? Americans will have to wait until it premieres on Hulu this spring to find out.