Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series On Indefinite Hold for Rewrites

Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Put down your lightsabers, and your remotes. The upcoming Ewan McGregor-led Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series has been put on hold pending major retooling, though McGregor and director Deborah Chow are still attached to the project. Hossein Amini was initially attached as writer, but Lucasfilm is now searching for a new writer to helm the series. The series was late into preproduction, with McGregor doing screen-tests with other actors, but the entire crew has reportedly been sent home as producers rejigger the project. Shooting on the series was supposed to begin this year, and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy had even said “we have all the scripts written” at D23 in August, back when the show was first announced. While the show is not cancelled, it is unclear when production will start back up again.