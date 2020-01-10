Oprah Is Not Getting Involved in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Mess

American royalty. Photo: Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey is not getting on Queen Elizabeth’s bad side. Not today, at least. America’s own queen clarified that she had nothing to do with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent departure from the royal family. “Meghan and Harry do not need my help figuring out what’s best for them,” Winfrey told People. “I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family.” Her brief statement comes after “Page Six” published a report saying that Markle and Prince Harry consulted with her before they made their decision. While that’s not the case, Harry, Meghan, and Oprah have grown close over recent years. Oprah famously attended the duke and duchess’s wedding last year and she’s said to be close with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. She and the prince (former prince? Still confused about the details, but then again, so is the queen) collaborated on an Apple TV+ series about mental health, which is set to air later this year. “Page Six” also reported that other celebrity friends, like the Obamas, the Clooneys, and Serena Williams helped counsel the young couple. Oh, to be at the first dinner party Meghan and Harry throw at their Canadian chateau.