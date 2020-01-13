Joker, The Irishman Lead 2020 Oscar Nominations

The Irishman, Joker, Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood Photo: Vulture, Netflix, Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures

The nominations for the 2020 Academy Aware are here, finally answering the question that’s been on everyone’s mind: Does the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences cut its gems? Bad news for the Safdie brothers and their nomination-less Uncut Gems … but great news for other men in the industry! Sam Mendes, Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips, and Bong Joon Ho took over the Best Director category, and they all have several other nominations to back it up, including Best Picture. Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, James Mangold’s Ford v Ferrari, and Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit join the Best Director nominees for Best Picture. Joker leads with 11 nominations, while 1917, The Irishman, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tie with 10. This year’s Oscar nominations were revealed by actors Issa Rae and John Cho in the wee hours of Monday morning. Issa Rae, as always, was “rootin’ for everybody black,” which is mostly just Cynthia Erivo for Best Actress and Cynthia Erivo for Best Original Song. Hey, a girl’s gotta EGOT somehow! The 92nd Academy Awards, hosted by no one, will take place on February 9 at 6:30 p.m. Find the full list of Oscar nominees below.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Best Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best Live Action Short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Best Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917