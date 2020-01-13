Joker, The Irishman Lead 2020 Oscar Nominations

The nominations for the 2020 Academy Aware are here, finally answering the question that’s been on everyone’s mind: Does the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences cut its gems? Bad news for the Safdie brothers and their nomination-less Uncut Gems … but great news for other men in the industry! Sam Mendes, Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips, and Bong Joon Ho took over the Best Director category, and they all have several other nominations to back it up, including Best Picture. Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, James Mangold’s Ford v Ferrari, and Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit join the Best Director nominees for Best Picture. Joker leads with 11 nominations, while 1917, The Irishman, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tie with 10. This year’s Oscar nominations were revealed by actors Issa Rae and John Cho in the wee hours of Monday morning. Issa Rae, as always, was “rootin’ for everybody black,” which is mostly just Cynthia Erivo for Best Actress and Cynthia Erivo for Best Original Song. Hey, a girl’s gotta EGOT somehow! The 92nd Academy Awards, hosted by no one, will take place on February 9 at 6:30 p.m. Find the full list of Oscar nominees below.
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Best Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Animated Feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Animated Short
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best Live Action Short
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary Short
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk, Run, Cha-Cha
Best International Feature Film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Best Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Best Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917