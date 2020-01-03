Outlander Season 5 Trailer: No One Ages But We’re Not Complaining

Put on your best petticoats, folks, because Outlander season five is on its way. When bodices aren’t being ripped, the perfect-faced Frasers are dealing with the impending American Revolutionary War. Ominously ordered to “fulfill his oath” and fight for the British, Jamie questions his allegiances. Bree and Roger disagree about whether or not to raise their baby in the 18th century. Pros include: family is there, fancy dresses. Cons: diseases, Thomas Edison won’t invent electric light for another century, and — oh, yeah — the war happening in their backyard. You’d think it’d be a no-brainer. And while they’re struggling with their pesky supernatural home lives, they also have to try not to change the course of mankind. “People consider this to be the spark of the American Revolution,” Bree forewarns. “If we stop this fight now, America will never become America.” Unfortunately, we’re in the future where that doesn’t sound half bad, actually. At least Outlander premieres February 16 on Starz.

