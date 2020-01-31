Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

If there’s anyone good-humored enough to tangle with a malevolent, dimension-hopping god of mischief and take it all in stride, it’s Owen Wilson. So, it makes sense that he’s reportedly the latest addition to the cast of the Disney+ show Loki. According to Variety, Wilson joins series star Tom Hiddleston, who plays the titular Asgardian anti-hero, and Yesterday actress Sophia Di Martino.

After appearing most recently in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame in 2019, Loki’s Disney+ show will reportedly “feature the master of magic popping up at different times in human history and influencing major events,” Evil Forrest Gump-style. There are currently no details about Owen Wilson’s role available as of yet, but we’re going to go out a limb and guess his character will look, sound, and act exactly like Owen Wilson.