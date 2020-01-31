Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

If there’s anyone good-humored enough to tangle with a malevolent, dimension-hopping god of mischief and take it all in stride, it’s Owen Wilson. So, it makes sense that he’s reportedly the latest addition to the cast of the Disney+ show Loki. According to Variety, Wilson joins series star Tom Hiddleston, who plays the titular Asgardian anti-hero, and Yesterday actress Sophia Di Martino.

After appearing most recently in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame in 2019, Loki’s Disney+ show will reportedly “feature the master of magic popping up at different times in human history and influencing major events,” Evil Forrest Gump style. There are currently no details available about Owen Wilson’s role as of yet, but we’re going to go out on a limb and guess his character will look, sound, and act exactly like Owen Wilson.