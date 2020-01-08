Hey, High Roller, Ozark Season 3 Debuts in March

Say hello to the Terry Benedict of central Missouri. Netflix announced today that your absolute favorite blue-tinted drama, Ozark, will return for its third season on March 27. And we have the shortest teaser ever along for the ride. As all those bloody chips, money-counting machines, and cards come six months after the events of season two, with Marty (Jason Bateman, shocked Emmy winner) and Wendy (Laura Linney) finally having their casino up and running. We’re sure there’s absolutely no funny business going on here and that the drug cartels aren’t involved at all. Ozark? More like NO-zark!

