Ozzy Osbourne Is Battling Parkinson’s Disease

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation

Following a series of health scares and tour cancellations in 2019, Ozzy Osbourne revealed in a new interview with Good Morning America that he’s suffering from Parkinson’s disease. In addition to PRKN 2, which Osbourne says he was diagnosed with last February, he also dealt with a fall that severely impaired his mobility. “It’s been terribly challenging for us all,” he explained. “I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves.” While Osbourne is now able to return to a music career, he says his recovery will always be ongoing. He also thanked his fans for being his “air” during this difficult time. “I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold,” he explained. “I don’t know if that’s the Parkinson’s, but that’s the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I’d never heard of nerve pain, and it’s a weird feeling. I’m no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore ’cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?” Osbourne stills plans on releasing Ordinary Man, his first solo album in over a decade, next month.