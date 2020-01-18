Paddington 2 Is Ruining Hugh Grant’s Political Life

As Hugh Grant himself would tell you, Paddington 2 was his greatest film of all time, where he portrays a washed-up actor with a penchant for wearing ridiculous disguises and antagonizing cute bears. It was the biggest Oscar snub of 2019, okay? Don’t fight us. But now, the sequel is amusingly giving Grant some problems as he canvasses for political candidates, which was amplified last year when he went door-to-door telling Londonites not to vote for Boris Johnson. “I took eight different candidates around and we knocked on doors,” Grant recalled on The Tonight Show. “Every single one of my candidates lost. 100 percent record of failure.” When the requisite Love Actually joke was cracked, Grant insisted that adults weren’t the ones who freaked out over his presence: “Some of the kids burst into tears because they thought I was the guy from Paddington 2.” Phoenix Buchanan lives!

