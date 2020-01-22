The frontwoman of Paramore is striking out on her own for a bit. The band had a four-year gap between their self-titled hit album and 2017’s After Laughter, and now Hayley Williams is releasing solo material for the first time. “Simmer” is her first single, and she’s dropped it with an accompanying music video in which she’s running naked through the woods and singing about rage and control in this moody mid-tempo jam. The whole thing is also pretty good set up for a cabin-in-the-woods horror movie. Petals for Armor, her debut solo project, drops May 8. “Making it was a scary, empowering experience. Some of my proudest moments as a lyricist happened while writing Petals for Armor,” Williams said in a statement. “Now that it’s time to put it all out there, I can finally exhale. I’m excited to let people in to experience a different side of myself that I’ve only very recently become familiar with.” Well at least one of us is still breathing!

Related