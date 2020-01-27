Paramount Tinkering With Two, Count ‘Em, Two New Separate Transformers Movies

Photo: Paramount Pictures

While you’ve been shoveling peeled grapes into your bionic maw, growing ever more weary with the six existing Transformers films they’ve already given you, Paramount Pictures has been hard at work. According to Deadline, the studio is now simultaneously developing two different cinematic vehicles for the wildly-successful Hasbro robots.

One of the screenplays, created by Zodiac and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 screenwriter James Vanderbilt, reportedly delves into the world of Beast Wars, a Transformers spin-off that features the descendants of Autobots and Decepticons who can morph into animals. The other film will be penned by King Arthur: Legend of the Sword screenwriter Joby Harold, and one of the pair may be a sequel set in the same universe as 2018’s Bumblebee. So then will this satisfy your ravenous lust for Transformers movies? Will anything?