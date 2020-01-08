Bong Joon Ho Wants You to Sing the Parasite Ending Song at Karaoke

A lyricist. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Parasite ends on an emotional note, and over the movie’s end credits plays a song sung by one of the movie’s actors: “Soju One Glass,” an original song written by director Bong Joon Ho, is sung by star Choi Woo-shik. At the New York Film Critics Circle Awards Tuesday night, Vulture asked director Bong about the track, and if he’s had any prior experience songwriting. “It’s a song that was sung by the actor that plays the young son of the poor family. The film ends with him announcing that he will purchase this house, and the song is sort of an extension of that moment. I wrote the lyrics, and our composer-music director composed the song,” he said. “Yes, it was my first time writing lyrics. I’d actually joined the lyricists association in Korea. Please sing it at karaoke!”

Your move, Sing Sing.