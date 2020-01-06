Bong Hive. Photo: Courtesy of Neon

People barely had enough time to get home with their Golden Globes and try to get their fancy dresses off before the Writers Guild of America released the nominations for this year’s film awards. Last night’s Best Drama winner, 1917, got a nod for screenwriters Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, as did critical favorites like Marriage Story, Parasite, and Little Women, but there are also a few very buzzy films missing from the list. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was not eligible for a nomination, since he never joined the WGA, and neither The Farewell nor Pain and Glory were eligible for recognition. Here is the full list of nominees for Best Original, Adapted, and Documentary Screenplays.

Original Screenplay

1917, written by Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns; Universal Pictures

Booksmart, written by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman; United Artists Releasing

Knives Out, written by Rian Johnson; Lionsgate

Marriage Story, written by Noah Baumbach; Netflix

Parasite, screenplay by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, story by Bong Joon Ho; Neon

Adadpted Screenplay

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, inspired by the article “Can You Say … Hero?” by Tom Junod; TriStar Pictures

The Irishman, screenplay by Steven Zaillian, based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt; Netflix

Jojo Rabbit, screenplay by Taika Waititi, based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens; Fox Searchlight

Joker, written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, based on characters from DC Comics; Warner Bros. Pictures

Little Women, screenplay by Greta Gerwig, based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott; Sony Pictures

Documentary Screenplay

Citizen K, written by Alex Gibney; Greenwich Entertainment

Foster, written by Mark Jonathan Harris; HBO Documentary Films

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, written by Alex Gibney; HBO Documentary Films

Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People, written by Robert Seidman and Oren Rudavsky; First Run Features

The Kingmaker, written by Lauren Greenfield; Showtime Documentary Films