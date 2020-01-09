Gather your friends for a little garden party to celebrate. Photo: Neon

It’s a news story that feels ripped from the plot of a Bong Joon Ho movie: As soon as Parasite garnered enough success in America, an American network is trying to turn it into television. Per an HBO release, the network is in talks with Bong and Adam McKay to adapt a limited-series version of the film, which would include Bong, his producing and writing partner Dooho Choi, Parasite producing studio CJ Entertainment, and McKay’s Hyperobject Industries among the list of executive producers. HBO hasn’t provided any details on whether the project would be a remake or continuation of the series, or whether it would be in Korean or English. The Parasite series may have been rushed into development, but given past experiences, it may still end up stuck in development hell as long as the TV series based on Bong’s previous movie Snowpiercer, which is still somehow yet to come out.