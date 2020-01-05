Patricia Arquette Begs You to Vote in Golden Globes Speech

Despite host Ricky Gervais opening the Golden Globes by telling everyone to just accept their awards and walk off the stage to spare everyone their political rants, Patricia Arquette got up on that stage to say something. After winning the Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her performance in The Act, Arquette drew attention to the rapidly escalating conflict between the United States and Iran, the apocalyptic wildfires in Australia, and the general chaos of the world by beseeching people to vote in new leaders in this year of our next presidential election. So, register. Vote. Or risk making Patricia Arquette feel very disappointed in you.

