Oops! Patricia Arquette Hit Joey King With Her Golden Globe

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Act star Patricia Arquette celebrated her Golden Globe win last night by pleading with Americans to vote and eventually donning a Viking helmet for after-party festivities. At some point, she also smacked her fellow nominee and co-star Joey King right in the middle of the forehead with her trophy. King and Arquette are on the record with their boundless love for one another, so we are comfortable ruling out malice in the incident. But once a Viking helmet is on at a party, all bets are off. King tweeted out a pair of selfies as proof, and she sounds pleased to have the story. Stay safe, everyone. Large metal awards season is just getting started.

Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette pic.twitter.com/lQDewQpa1C — Joey King (@JoeyKing) January 6, 2020

The party helmet in question, though it’s unknown whether or not Arquette had it on when King took the hit:

Important to note that Patricia Arquette is now wearing a Viking helmet pic.twitter.com/h3nL3mZvQc — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 6, 2020