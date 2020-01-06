Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After winning two consecutive Golden Globes for Escape at Dannemora and The Act, Patricia Arquette seems primed for a third win in a row, her fourth overall. Apple TV announced today that Arquette will join her Dannemora director Ben Stiller once again for the upcoming show Severance. Stiller will direct and produce the sci-fi workplace thriller from screenwriter Dan Erickson, whose Severance pilot, Deadline notes, is the first television pilot make it onto the annual horror screenplay best-of The Bloodlist in 2016.

Per Severance’s Bloodlist blurb, the show follows Mark, a data analyst for Lumen Industries that, like his coworkers, has had his “memories surgically split between work and home life. After a colleague goes missing, Mark begins to see the company’s dangerous secret agenda, and must try to contact his ‘outside’ self to help take them down forever.” Adam Scott stars as Mark, while Arquette joins the cast as his (presumably nefarious) higher-up at Lumen. Sounds like you really are going to have to vote like Patricia Arquette begged you to at the Golden Globes last night, because she’s going to be right back up there a year from now, and you don’t want her to be mad as hell.