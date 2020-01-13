The original run of Penny Dreadful on Showtime was set in Victorian-era London, but this revival version, City of Angels, is going to be a melting pot of historic Los Angeles. It’s set in 1938 and will get into the origin of the city’s freeway system, the rich tradition of folklore among its Mexican-American residents, “the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich, and the rise of radio evangelism.” Now that is a grab bag! What the new Penny Dreadful does not have is the singular presence of Eva Green, and while we’ll never truly get past this loss, the amount of looks we’re getting from Natalie Dormer, paired with her impeccable daytime smoky eye, is certainly working to dull the pain. The series also stars Nathan Lane and Daniel Zovatto as detectives in way over their heads. City of Angels will premiere on April 26.