You Can Now Own Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Boob Suit

Fleabag would never. Phoebe Waller-Bridge has brains, beauty, a perfectly filthy mouth, and now she’s adding “kindness” to her notable traits. That’s rare nowadays, you know? The writer, actress, and love of Vulture’s life is auctioning off the Ralph & Russo tuxedo she wore to the 2020 Golden Globes. You may recall her winning multiple awards in it, including Best Actress in a Comedy Series. She listed the suit on eBay on Thursday, with all the proceeds going to three charities to benefit Australian fire relief: Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund, WIRES Wildlife Rescue Emergency Fund, and Wildlife Victoria. The auction will last nine days and has no bids at the time of writing. “I’m very excited that this stunning, one-of-a-kind, couture tuxedo created by Australian geniuses Ralph & Russo will continue its journey by contributing to this urgent cause. If money raised by its auction can help raise funds to fight the disaster in Australia, the future impact of this suit will be far greater than the luck it brought me and the Fleabag team at the Golden Globes last weekend,” she said in a statement to People. The suit has been signed by Waller-Bridge herself and the designers are offering additional fabric should the lucky owner need to make alterations. “To add to its allure … I spent most of the night brushing it past and rubbing it up against all the sparkly people I could find,” Waller-Bridge added. “These threads are laced with legends!”