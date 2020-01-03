Killing Eve Renewed for Season 4 Before Season 3 Even Begins

The curls … Photo: Gareth Gatrell/BBCAmerica

Sandra Oh is just that good. Months ahead of its season three premiere, Killing Eve is being renewed for a fourth season because the folks at BBC America also need their sexy murder fix. “How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve?” Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years.” Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, based on the Codename Villanelle book series by Luke Jennings, Killing Eve has been nominated for two Golden Globe awards this year, including Best Actress in a TV Drama for Jodie Comer. Season three head writer is Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead, See), but season four’s (traditionally female) head writer has yet to be announced. The sexual tension, as always, will be supplied by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, with Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, and more featured. Maybe this is the season Sandra Oh’s hair gets the awards recognition it deserves. Best actress and nothing less!