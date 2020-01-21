Modern family. Photo: Getty Images

Blimey! Time to ready the finest jewels in the Tower of London’s tiara chamber. HBO Max announced today that The Prince, a “biting, satirical” animated comedy series told through the eyes of the young Prince George, will be debuting on the streaming service later this year. Per Deadline, the show will follow the tea-spilling future king as he “navigates the trials and tribulations of being a royal child,” whether it’s “from the 775 rooms of Buckingham Palace to his family’s sea of corgis to primary school with commoners.” Orlando Bloom will be voicing Prince Harry, while Condola Rashad and Lucy Punch will be lending their voices to Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, respectively. (With noted sex thimble Tom Hollander doing double voice duty for Prince Philip and Prince Charles.) All episodes will be written by Gary Janetti, a.k.a. the Family Guy producer who runs a very amusing Instagram account devoted to teasing the Windsors. Can’t wait for the dramatic Megxit reenactment.