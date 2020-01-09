Let’s go crazy. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

The Grammy Awards are celebrating the music and legacy of Prince with a tribute concert on January 28. Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince features a lively, eclectic lineup, including Usher, Alicia Keys, St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, Beck, and John Legend. Former Prince percussionist Sheila E. and her band will be backing most performers and taking the stage for a set of their own. Common, Earth, Wind & Fire, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Susanna Hoffs, Chris Martin, Gary Clark Jr., and Juanes are also slated to perform.

Recording Academy president Deborah Dugan said in an official statement: “Prince. The Purple One. His Royal Badness — regardless of how you identify him, he is indisputably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time. With his subversive attitude and commanding nature, he straddled musical genres and created electrifying music that was bursting with character. He continues to serve as an inspirational icon for artists and fans worldwide, and we are so honored to pay tribute to his legacy.”

The event will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center two days after the 62nd annual Grammy Awards and is set to air on TV this April.