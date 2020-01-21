Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

After you sign up for an actual public library card (Seriously, why don’t you have one yet? The library is free!), head on over to Radiohead.com for a much more rarefied bibliological experience. According to an announcement made Monday, Radiohead is relaunching their website as the ultimate fan archive. “Radiohead.com has always been infuriatingly uninformative and unpredictable,” the band wrote on their official Instagram. “We have now, predictably, made it incredibly informative. We present the RADIOHEAD PUBLIC LIBRARY.”

After making yourself a library card (click the card icon on the top of the homepage), you can peruse the band’s catalog, music videos, TV appearances, B-sides, rarities, and playlists curated by individual band members, starting with bassist Colin Greenwood. There’s a ton for even the most committed of Radiohead fan to enjoy. And if you don’t love Radiohead, why not proceed directly to the actual public library in your city, town or county? They have a ton of non-Radiohead-related stuff to enjoy, and it’s all extremely free!