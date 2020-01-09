Reese Witherspoon Continues to be Showered with Bounty from Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Ask and ye shall receive. And receive, and receive, and receive. At Sunday’s Golden Globes, Reese Witherspoon cheekily asked Beyoncé and Jay-Z for champagne, and was rewarded for her gumption. Well, more champagne has landed in Reese’s lap, courtesy of the Carters. Witherspoon posted on her Instagram that Bey and Jay had sent her a case of Armand de Brignac, Jay-Z’s label. Because it isn’t a true Globes moment if it doesn’t highlight everyone’s brand. Witherspoon shared a bottle with her mother, Betty, at 11:30 in the morning. Betty likes it!

