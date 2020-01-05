Just 6 Faces of Celebrities Reacting to Ricky Gervais’s Monologue

Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images

The Hollywood Foreign Press didn’t invite Ricky Gervais back to host the Golden Globes for a fifth time to act polite, and he honestly probably couldn’t if he tried. At the 77th Annual Golden Globes on Sunday evening, Gervais served up some signature spicy British takes targeting the many executives in attendance (“They all have one thing in common: They’re all terrified of Ronan Farrow. He’s coming for you!”), this year’s A-list college admissions scandal (“I came here in a limo tonight and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman”) and his own Netflix show, Afterlife, about a man dealing with suicidal thoughts after the death of his wife. (“Spoiler alert: There’s a season two. So in the end, he didn’t kill himself. Just like Jeffrey Epstein. Sorry! I know he’s your friend.”)

Better than Gervais’s jabs at unnecessary sequels (“I heard a rumor there’s going to be a sequel to Sophie’s Choice. It’s just going to be Meryl Streep saying, ‘Well, it’s gotta be this one’), cinematic trends (“It was a big year for pedophile movies: Surviving R.Kelly, Finding Neverland, Two Popes”) and Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was almost three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio went to the premiere, and by the time it was over, his date was too old for him. Even Prince Andrew was like, ‘Come on mate, you’re almost 50.’”), however, were the audience’s groans, eye rolls and moans as they suffered through it. And that’s not even touching that truly filthy Judi Dench Cats joke that ended with Gervais hacking up an imaginary hairball. Enjoy some of the best reactions below.