Where The Hell is Rita Wilson’s Golden Globe Glam Squad?

Photo: Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic

As far as concerns on the day of a major Hollywood awards show go, your hair and makeup team running late is probably one of the biggest things that can go wrong. That is exactly the pickle that Rita Wilson has been in today, tweeting at 1:55 this afternoon that her glam squad was “still not here.” Getting painted up and pulled together for one of these galas is an hours-long process and people start arriving on the red carpet for their stepping and repeating and quick chats with Giuliana Rancic hours before showtime. So with no beauty team and just three scant hours before the Golden Globes kick off, Wilson was apparently sweating it but “trying to be zen.”

My hair and makeup person is one hour and twenty minutes late. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) January 5, 2020

Hair and makeup still not here. Trying to be zen. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) January 5, 2020

Booked this person in September. Hair and makeup still not here. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) January 5, 2020

Miranda Priestly would be deeply, deeply displeased.