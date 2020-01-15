Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Canadian professional wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson’s father, Rocky Johnson, has died at the age of 75. World Wide Wrestling confirmed the news on their official website Wednesday evening. Born Wayde Douglas Bowles in Amherst, Nova Scotia, Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson began his wrestling career in 1964 as a member of the National Wrestling Alliance before being recruited to the WWE in 1983. Johnson quickly rose up the WWE ranks. He was a member of the first black tag team to win the World Tag Team Championship and eventually was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008. After retiring from professional wrestling in 1991, he became the wrestling coach for his son, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who would go on to dominate the sports-entertainment and film industry. Dwayne Johnson’s first major television role was on the sitcom That 70’s Show, playing a younger version of his father. Like father, like son.