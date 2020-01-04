Rod Stewart and Son Charged with Battery After New Year’s Eve Party

Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Rod Stewart and his son, Sean Stewart, are facing battery charges following an incident at a New Year’s Eve party in Palm Beach, Florida. Rod Stewart allegedly punched a security guard, Jessie E. Dixon, after an altercation between his son and the guard. According to the affidavit, Sean Stewart and his family had been trying to get into an event in the children’s area of The Breakers resort when Dixon refused them entry. Dixon reported that Sean Stewart then stepped “nose to nose” to him, and he put a hand on Stewart’s shoulder before Stewart shoved him backward. Rod Stewart then punched Dixon in the ribcage. According to eyewitness accounts, the Stewarts were “the primary aggressors” in the situation. Both were charged with simple battery and a misdemeanor, and issued notices to appear in Florida court. Neither of the two Stewarts have commented on the charges.