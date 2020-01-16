Rumor Has It Disney Is Asking Taika Waititi To Make A Star Wars Movie

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Colle

Taika Waititi has become a hugely successful director. Thor: Ragnarok was a big hit. (Which is why he’s directing Thor: Love and Thunder.) What We Do In The Shadows is critically adored. He’s working on an adaptation of Akira. Jojo Rabbit has half a dozen Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. If you made big, expensive movies, you’d probably like for him to direct one — which is reportedly how Disney feels. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Mouse House has approached Waititi about developing a Star Wars movie. It’s a very vague report, with THR saying, “It is unclear where things stand in those talks. It is also unclear whether the project is separate from the one being developed by Kevin Feige, with whom he closely worked on Ragnarok, or a separate Star Wars project.” So, it could be anything. Or nothing! Waititi did direct the season finale of The Mandolorian, and obviously he knows his way around the big Disney machine. The filmmaker seems to have acknowledged the Star Wars news this evening with a subtweet.