Unpacking the Racist Drama Roiling the World of Romance Writers

The world of romance writers — if you know, you know — is embroiled in drama this week. It started back in August, when Courtney Milan, a Chinese-American romance writer, called out another romance writer, Kathryn Lynn Davis, for racist portrayals of Chinese women in her 1999 novel, Somewhere Lies the Moon. On Twitter, Milan called the book a “racist mess” and shared several images of offensive sections of the book. In one, Davis describes Chinese characters as having “bronze skin” and “slanted almond eyes.” (Davis is a white writer.)
Fast-forward six months to December 2019 when the Romance Writers of America announced it would discipline Milan for her comments. The RWA is a trade organization that represents thousands of romance writers. Milan, prior to the announcement, was a member of its board. Davis, along with another member, Suzan Tisdale, filed complaints about Milan’s tweets to the RWA. “I would not have filed a complaint if she [Milan] had been more professional,” Davis told the New York Times. She also said the comments “cost her a publishing contract,” the Times also reported. Tisdale, the second complainant, employs Davis at a publishing imprint.
The RWA’s ethics committee — Milan voluntarily stepped down from her position as committee chair to avoid a conflict of interest — found only one of the complaints valid, “a violation of the association’s express purpose of creating a ‘safe and respectful environment’ for its community of writers.” Following the ethics committee’s report, the RWA ultimately decided to suspend Milan for a year and ban her from ever holding another leadership position. This decision hit Twitter just before Christmas, which went over exactly how you imagine it went over.
On December 26, The Hollywood Reporter obtained a letter signed by 28 RWA members calling for RWA president Damon Suede to step down. “After this private information was made public on December 23, it led to an intense backlash online — including the spreading of false information, threats, and personal information. The Board then held an emergency executive session, rescinding the remaining sanctions,” the RWA said in a statement on December 30 following the fallout. “That is where things stand and where they will remain unless a future Board decides to revisit the issues. Several Board members have subsequently resigned for a variety of reasons.” Folks on Twitter have also pointed out Suede’s own history of trafficking in stereotypes in his writing.
Eight members of the board have since announced that they are resigning, the Times reports, including a former president of the RWA. On Twitter, writers are following Milan’s lead and calling for Suede to resign and demanding an audit of the RWA. On her blog, Nora Roberts — a genre heavyweight — wrote an entire post about the debacle. (She’s, as she notes in the post, not on Twitter.) Roberts left the RWA years ago, following a number of incidents, including the time the RWA declared romantic relationships as strictly heterosexual in 2005. She penned a letter to the editor of the Romance Writers Report and was urged to pipe down for, in her words, fear “the lesbians would take over RWA.” The letter was only published after she threatened to take out a full-page ad and run it herself. “I hope that light continues to shine, and by doing so may change RWA for the good, may remind those in leadership positions what the purpose was all those years ago,” Roberts wrote in her blog post. “To support and advocate for romance writers. Not specific kinds of romance writers.” She ended the post with a blanket apology for any offensive content she may have written throughout her career. Chuck Tingle has, uh, also weighed in.
The RWA has said it will be bringing in a law firm “to conduct an audit of the process and these events to provide a clear report of the facts.” We await updates with bated and racially sensitive breath.