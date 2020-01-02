Unpacking the Racist Drama Roiling the World of Romance Writers

Photo: Vulture

The world of romance writers — if you know, you know — is embroiled in drama this week. It started back in August, when Courtney Milan, a Chinese-American romance writer, called out another romance writer, Kathryn Lynn Davis, for racist portrayals of Chinese women in her 1999 novel, Somewhere Lies the Moon. On Twitter, Milan called the book a “racist mess” and shared several images of offensive sections of the book. In one, Davis describes Chinese characters as having “bronze skin” and “slanted almond eyes.” (Davis is a white writer.)

Here she is, meeting another Chinese family in London.



I’m gonna be honest: I don’t know how I feel about “bronze” as the “standard” for Chinese skin (prior tweets), but I *do* know how I feel about “yellow.”



And about almond eyes. pic.twitter.com/n9R1usyjCy — Courtney!!! Milan 🦖 (@courtneymilan) August 26, 2019

Fast-forward six months to December 2019 when the Romance Writers of America announced it would discipline Milan for her comments. The RWA is a trade organization that represents thousands of romance writers. Milan, prior to the announcement, was a member of its board. Davis, along with another member, Suzan Tisdale, filed complaints about Milan’s tweets to the RWA. “I would not have filed a complaint if she [Milan] had been more professional,” Davis told the New York Times. She also said the comments “cost her a publishing contract,” the Times also reported. Tisdale, the second complainant, employs Davis at a publishing imprint.

The RWA’s ethics committee — Milan voluntarily stepped down from her position as committee chair to avoid a conflict of interest — found only one of the complaints valid, “a violation of the association’s express purpose of creating a ‘safe and respectful environment’ for its community of writers.” Following the ethics committee’s report, the RWA ultimately decided to suspend Milan for a year and ban her from ever holding another leadership position. This decision hit Twitter just before Christmas, which went over exactly how you imagine it went over.

One of the reasons I believed in RWA was because I saw how hard my friend, Courtney Milan, worked to push the organization’s inclusiveness. Today, the day before Christmas Eve, RWA notified her they’d agreed with ethics complaints filed against her for calling out racism. — Alyssa!!! Cole (@AlyssaColeLit) December 24, 2019

On December 26, The Hollywood Reporter obtained a letter signed by 28 RWA members calling for RWA president Damon Suede to step down. “After this private information was made public on December 23, it led to an intense backlash online — including the spreading of false information, threats, and personal information. The Board then held an emergency executive session, rescinding the remaining sanctions,” the RWA said in a statement on December 30 following the fallout. “That is where things stand and where they will remain unless a future Board decides to revisit the issues. Several Board members have subsequently resigned for a variety of reasons.” Folks on Twitter have also pointed out Suede’s own history of trafficking in stereotypes in his writing.

Tried a Damon Suede book once. Quit early on. Closeted white fireman hero sees 2 guys fucking in an alley: “The man humping away looked Middle Eastern and covered in dense hair.” Fireman is shocked to learn this “big Arab gorilla” is fucking a white paramedic MC knows. Nope, bye. pic.twitter.com/fDJbh82y7r — Marjorie Ingall (@MarjorieIngall) December 29, 2019

Eight members of the board have since announced that they are resigning, the Times reports, including a former president of the RWA. On Twitter, writers are following Milan’s lead and calling for Suede to resign and demanding an audit of the RWA. On her blog, Nora Roberts — a genre heavyweight — wrote an entire post about the debacle. (She’s, as she notes in the post, not on Twitter.) Roberts left the RWA years ago, following a number of incidents, including the time the RWA declared romantic relationships as strictly heterosexual in 2005. She penned a letter to the editor of the Romance Writers Report and was urged to pipe down for, in her words, fear “the lesbians would take over RWA.” The letter was only published after she threatened to take out a full-page ad and run it herself. “I hope that light continues to shine, and by doing so may change RWA for the good, may remind those in leadership positions what the purpose was all those years ago,” Roberts wrote in her blog post. “To support and advocate for romance writers. Not specific kinds of romance writers.” She ended the post with a blanket apology for any offensive content she may have written throughout her career. Chuck Tingle has, uh, also weighed in.

1) I call for the resignation of Damon Suede.



2) I call for an immediate, full, forensic audit of the Romance Writers of America. — Courtney!!! Milan 🦖 (@courtneymilan) January 2, 2020

I became the president of @GSRWA today & our new board now has full authority to make decisions for our chapter.



We held an emergency session today & unanimously voted to no longer have Damon Suede or Geoff Symons at our conference, @ECWC_Seattle_WA.



See this thread for more. https://t.co/jhiFHe56Ue — Jennifer Henderson (@_JennyHenderson) January 2, 2020

I am no longer a member of @romancewriters because they processed my resignation last week in two seconds (funny how they're not being efficient about anything else), but I join my fellow authors in demanding the resignation of Damon Suede and a full forensic audit of RWA. — Suleikha Snyder (@suleikhasnyder) January 2, 2020

Has @romancewriters responded to the multiple requests from members for 1) @DamonSuede to resign and 2) an immediate full forensic audit? This whole situation is extremely shady and the membership needs to know what's going on NOW. — Alyssa!!! Cole (@AlyssaColeLit) January 2, 2020

I began Day 2 of 2020 with a letter to the RWA Board outlining my concerns about utter disregard for policy & asking for a full forensic audit and the removal of Damon Suede for failing to do his fiduciary duty to the organization. You can, too! Emails: https://t.co/EaoBMvAvZ4 — sarah maclean (@sarahmaclean) January 2, 2020

Resign, @DamonSuede. You’ve presided over an ethics process with previously admitted irregularities, the resignation of 2/3 the Board, a call to resign from over 20 chapters, a recall petition, and national bad press about RWA. Let us escape with some dignity.



RESIGN. — Tessa Dare (@TessaDare) December 31, 2019

UPDATE: Today we mailed @romancewriters the petition package for the recall of Damon Suede. We were able to collect 1092 signatures. ~400 more than necessary to reach or 10% of voting membership goal. A copy of the letter can be viewed here: — CIMRWA (@CIMRWA) December 31, 2019

The RWA has said it will be bringing in a law firm “to conduct an audit of the process and these events to provide a clear report of the facts.” We await updates with bated and racially sensitive breath.