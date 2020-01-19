The cast of Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite accepting Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the 26th Annual SAG Awards. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner

Awards season continues apace Sunday, January 19, as nominees from both the silver and TV screens gather at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium for this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, which premiered at 8:00pm EST and 5:00pm PST.

The evening’s awards began with the usual suspects, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge taking home Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Fleabag, and Tony Shalhoub winning Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Despite their protests to the contrary (even they voted for Fleabag!), the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also took home Outstanding Comedy Ensemble.

Over in the film categories, Joaquin Phoenix took home Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his turn in Joker, while Renée Zellweger won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Judy. To close out the evening, Parasite stars Park So-dam, Lee Sun-kyun, Choi Woo-shik, Lee Jung-eun and Song Kang-ho took the stage to accept their award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, the first foreign language film cast to do so, while their director Bong Joon-ho excitedly looked on and (fittingly) filmed them.

And that’s not even getting into the fact both Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston won SAG Awards tonight! To read about their victories and more, check out the full list of tonight’s winners below.

Outstanding Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Comedy Ensemble

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Drama Ensemble

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite