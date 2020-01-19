Awards season continues apace Sunday, January 19, as nominees from both the silver and TV screens gather at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium for this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, which premiered at 8:00pm EST and 5:00pm PST.
The evening’s awards began with the usual suspects, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge taking home Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Fleabag, and Tony Shalhoub winning Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Despite their protests to the contrary (even they voted for Fleabag!), the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also took home Outstanding Comedy Ensemble.
Over in the film categories, Joaquin Phoenix took home Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his turn in Joker, while Renée Zellweger won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Judy. To close out the evening, Parasite stars Park So-dam, Lee Sun-kyun, Choi Woo-shik, Lee Jung-eun and Song Kang-ho took the stage to accept their award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, the first foreign language film cast to do so, while their director Bong Joon-ho excitedly looked on and (fittingly) filmed them.
And that’s not even getting into the fact both Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston won SAG Awards tonight! To read about their victories and more, check out the full list of tonight’s winners below.
Outstanding Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Comedy Ensemble
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Drama Ensemble
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite