Even more impressive than Salma Hayek’s memory for details when recalling her iconic ’90s looks for her episode of Vogue’s Life in Looks YouTube series is her memory for the name of the monkey who attacked and “severely injured” her on the set of 2002’s Frida. On the other hand, maybe that’s the kind of thing you never, ever, ever forget. Also, the monkey’s name is Tyson.

“This next one is 2002, when I did Frida, and this was in Vogue. I was very proud to be part of Vogue for the first time in my life,” Hayek says, of a photo with her simian co-star, around 4:42. “This monkey, who was named Tyson, actually attacked me during the filming of Frida and I was really severely injured.”

In the film, the Like a Boss actress plays famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, who incorporated monkeys, including her own pet spider monkeys, into her portraiture. Continued Hayek, “But I was brave enough to let him come back and work again in the movie, and then I still did a photoshoot with him for Vogue afterward.” Laughs Hayek, “I was really hoping he wouldn’t go for my face.” Uh, yeah. In the photo, even Tyson looks stunned he was allowed back after pulling a stunt like that.