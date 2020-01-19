It Only Took 103 Years, But 1917 Won the PGA Awards

Photo: Universal Pictures

No, we’re not talking about Dunkirk. Different war. 1917, a single-take World War I thriller that conveniently cast Britain’s finest rat actors, took the top prize at this year’s Producers Guild Awards. The Sam Mendes film, which is turning the Oscars’ Best Picture race upside down with its continued awards-season success, managed to beat out other hot dramas such as Marriage Story, Parasite, Little Women, and Joker to secure the Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures honors. Other winners for the evening included Toy Story 4 for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Succession for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television (Drama), and Fleabag for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television (Comedy). But the real question looms: Which producer produced the PGA Awards’ ceremony?