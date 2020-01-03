A year ago, hearing Sam Waterston was arrested for the second time in a matter of months would fill you with dread before you even clicked on the headline. Knowing that the Grace and Frankie actor was arrested earlier today at Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays protest in D.C., however, means you can save your dread for our government’s continued inaction on climate change.
Of course, he wasn’t the only person put in zip tie handcuffs today. According to The Hollywood Reporter, U.S. Capitol Police spokesperson Eva Malecki issued a statement saying the agency responded Friday to “unlawful demonstration activity at First and East Capitol Streets, [where] forty individuals were arrested and charged with D.C. Code 22-1307, Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding.”
Joining Waterston, Fonda and a crowd of protestors was Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage, who called for all of us to reduce our use of plastics. Due to his age, however, Iain will have to keep crowding, obstructing and/or incommoding for a while longer, until he racks up a number of climate protest arrests equal to Sam Waterston or, if possible, Jane Fonda herself.