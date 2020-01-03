Sam Waterston prior to his first arrest at Fire Drill Fridays on October 18, 2019. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

A year ago, hearing Sam Waterston was arrested for the second time in a matter of months would fill you with dread before you even clicked on the headline. Knowing that the Grace and Frankie actor was arrested earlier today at Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays protest in D.C., however, means you can save your dread for our government’s continued inaction on climate change.

Of course, he wasn’t the only person put in zip tie handcuffs today. According to The Hollywood Reporter, U.S. Capitol Police spokesperson Eva Malecki issued a statement saying the agency responded Friday to “unlawful demonstration activity at First and East Capitol Streets, [where] forty individuals were arrested and charged with D.C. Code 22-1307, Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding.”

Thank you, Sam Waterston! Arrested for the 2nd time with #FireDrillFriday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bbrG2Xg5qt — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) January 3, 2020

Joining Waterston, Fonda and a crowd of protestors was Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage, who called for all of us to reduce our use of plastics. Due to his age, however, Iain will have to keep crowding, obstructing and/or incommoding for a while longer, until he racks up a number of climate protest arrests equal to Sam Waterston or, if possible, Jane Fonda herself.

Today @IainLoveTheatre returns to #FireDrillFriday. His New Year’s resolution: stop using plastic. What is your New Year’s #ClimateResolution? pic.twitter.com/7GGF0mZJeP — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) January 3, 2020

Mr #samwaterston got arrested AGAIN today (along with several others) for #FireDrillFriday . Iain got to join Grandma @Janefonda and greeted everyone with cheers, snacks and hugs as they were released pic.twitter.com/F7RCfCXSKp — Iain Armitage (@IainLoveTheatre) January 3, 2020