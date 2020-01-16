Sandi Toksvig Is Leaving The Great British Bake-Off After 3 Seasons

Photo: Channel 4

After three years in the tent, co-host Sandi Toksvig has announced that she will leave the green pasture of The Great British Bake-Off for other, greener pastures. According to parent company Channel 4, Toksvig is departing “to focus on other work projects,” including a new show about adult literacy. The 4’11” Danish-born Brit, who also hosts the comedy quiz show QI, joined the beloved baking competition at the beginning of season eight, when Bake-Off made the controversial switch from the BBC to Channel 4. In the change-up, longtime judge Mary Berry was replaced by Prue Leith while Toksvig and comedian Noel Fielding took over from hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc. Though many worried the show might be ruined, it turned out to be just fine, with Toksvig bringing a kind of soulful decorum to the show. She also narrated a short-lived segment on the origins of each week’s bakes in season eight, but the producers dropped it after a time. There’s no word on who will replace her, but maybe it’ll be someone slightly taller to relieve the writers and Fielding of having to come up with so many bits about short people.