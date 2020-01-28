Seth Rogen to Produce Movie About an Apocalyptic Meme

Photo: Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

In news that reads like pop culture Mad Libs, Seth Rogen’s Point Grey production company will be producing a movie called Memetic, a horror thriller about a “killer meme.” Lionsgate is in final talks to pick up Memetic, which is based on the Boom! comic of the same name by James Tynion IV. Mattson Tomlin, co-writer of the upcoming Robert Pattinson-led The Batman, will be penning the film. Tomlin and Point Grey are also collaborating on another comic adaptation called Fear Agent, which was picked up by Amazon following a bidding war.

The Memetic comic focuses on a meme called The Good Time Sloth, which sends viewers into violent rages, eventually causing society’s downfall. The story follows Aaron, who is colorblind and immune to the meme, as he tries to find his boyfriend in a post-apocalyptic (and post-sloth meme) world. Rogen himself is the subject of plenty of memes, so no doubt he will bring insight to the project. A release date for Memetic has not yet been confirmed.