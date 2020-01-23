The Shōgun Series Is Finally Heading Into Production for FX

Photo: Vulture

FX first gave the green light for a limited-series adaptation of James Clavell’s novel Shōgun in the summer of 2018. Two years later, after the network basically scrapped all the scripts it had developed and took the project down “to the studs,” as FX chief John Landgraf put it, Deadline reports that the show is finally set to start production this year under the leadership of Counterpart creator Justin Marks (who has written multiple episodes) and his supervising-producer wife, Rachel Kondo. Former New York Magazine film critic Emily Yoshida has been serving as a staff writer.

Shōgun primarily centers on an English sailor who is shipwrecked in feudal Japan; Lord Torango, who is rising through the shogunate; and an interpreter named Lady Mariko. FX is putting together a production plan for location shooting in Japan, with filming between that country and the U.K. set to be the largest-scale international shooting endeavor the network has ever undertaken.