Colin Jost’s New Book, A Very Punchable Face, Is Out in April

Colin Jost Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live co-head writer, “Weekend Update” anchor, and Scarlett Johansson fiancé Colin Jost has written a book about his life that will hit shelves this spring. The comedian announced on Instagram last week that the title of the book, A Very Punchable Face, is based on something “several of my close friends have told me.” Jost added that the memoir, which will be published by Crown, includes “stories from my life and from SNL that I thought were funny or uniquely disturbing. And I get physically injured or maimed in many of the chapters which I’ve discovered is how people most want to see me.” Here’s more info on the book from Amazon:

From growing up in a family of firefighters on Staten Island to commuting three hours a day to high school and “seeing the sights” (like watching a Russian woman throw a stroller off the back of a ferry), to attending Harvard while Facebook was created, Jost shares how he has navigated the world like a slightly smarter Forrest Gump.

You’ll also discover things about Jost that will surprise and confuse you, like how Jimmy Buffett saved his life, how Czech teenagers attacked him with potato salad, how an insect laid eggs inside his legs, and how he competed in a twenty-five-man match at WrestleMania (and almost won). You’ll go behind the scenes at SNL (where he’s written some of the most memorable sketches and characters of the past fifteen years) and Weekend Update. And you’ll experience the life of a touring stand-up comedian — from performing in rural college cafeterias at noon to opening for Dave Chappelle at Radio City Music Hall.

For every accomplishment (hosting the Emmys), there is a setback (hosting the Emmys). And for every absurd moment (watching paramedics give CPR to a raccoon), there is an honest, emotional one (recounting his mother’s experience on the scene of the Twin Towers’ collapse on 9/11). Told with a healthy dose of self-deprecation, A Very Punchable Face reveals the brilliant mind behind some of the dumbest sketches on television, and lays bare the heart and humor of a hardworking guy — with a face you can’t help but want to punch.

For what it’s worth, Larry David has already written a solid blurb for the book: “I always wanted to punch his face before I read this book. Now I just want to kick him in the balls.” A Very Punchable Face will be available on April 14.