RuPaul and J.J. Watt Will Make Their SNL Hosting Debuts Next Month

Two very different newbies are heading to Saturday Night Live next month. NBC announced today that the show has lined up its hosts and musical guests for early February, who will follow the previously announce returning host Adam Driver with musical guest Halsey this weekend. (Remember, she played double duty on the show last year.) First up is NFL player J.J. Watt, who will host the show for the first time on Super Bowl Eve (February 1). He will be joined by musical guest Luke Combs. After that, RuPaul (!!) will make his SNL hosting debut on February 8, and he’ll be accompanied by musical guest Justin Bieber, who, believe it or not, last performed on the show way back in 2013. That old Bieber episode resulted in the singer having the honor of being — to Bill Hader, at least — awarded the title of the show’s Worst Host Ever. Anyway, congratulations and best of luck to RuPaul!