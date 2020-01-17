Spotify Reportedly In Talks To Buy Bill Simmons’ The Ringer

Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The Sports Guy might be joining Spotify. On Friday evening, the Wall Street Journal reported that The Ringer, the podcast-heavy digital media company founded by Bill Simmons, is in talks to be bought by the Swedish music-streaming giant. Those discussions are described to be “early,” and sources familiar with the matter told the Journal they may still not result in a deal.

This development comes in the midst of Spotify’s hard push to become more than a music streaming platform. Last year, it spent more than $400 million to acquire three podcast companies — Gimlet Media, Parcast, and Anchor — and began expanding its portfolio of exclusive podcast programming and partnerships, including one with the Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground. In November, the company’s CEO Daniel Ek and content chief Dawn Ostroff appeared on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter, as part of an on-going campaign to signal its intent on becoming “the world’s no.1 audio platform.”

With some caveats, a successful acquisition of The Ringer would make a good deal of sense for Spotify. To begin with, the sports and pop culture-heavy website is uniquely strong in audio, with a portfolio of 30+ podcasts that brings in more than 100 million downloads a month. And unlike some of Spotify’s other podcast acquisitions, there’s no question that The Ringer is able to generate decent revenue for the company. According to another Wall Street Journal article from last January, its audio division exceeded $15 million in ad sales for 2018.

But the addition of The Ringer’s robust audio division would also vastly increase the number of talk-style podcasts in Spotify’s original programming portfolio, which is currently heavy on the narrative side. This is both a matter of aesthetics and a matter of cost, as talk podcasts are largely considered to be more cost-effective than narrative podcasts. (Not always, but still.)

In any case, it should be noted that these talks don’t come out of the blue. The two companies already have an existing working relationship in the form of The Hottest Take, a bite-sized daily podcast — which, by the way, we thought was one of the best podcasts from last year.

Again, talks are early, and frankly, there is a good amount of details that probably need to be ironed out if a deal is to materialized. Chief among them is the fact that an acquisition of The Ringer would also give Spotify a digital media company that, like many a sizable modern media companies fighting to thrive in the year of our lord 2020, has aggressively spread itself out across multiple platforms in search of diverse revenue streams. In addition to a thriving audio division, The Ringer also has a consumer-facing website (with a fairly large stable of writers and creatives that have unionized), a book publishing deal, a documentary unit, and an active YouTube operation.

Oh, and not to mention a few podcasts that are exclusive to Luminary, the somewhat troubled paid podcast platform, which is probably a detail that needs to be sorted out.

What happens to all of those operations, how they will fit into the Spotify universe, and what that tells us about the future of Spotify are all going to be the most interesting questions to grapple with if the deal is successfully completed. We came into 2020 knowing that Spotify wants to be an all-consuming audio platform. But does it also want to be even more than that?