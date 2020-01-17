Martin & Martin! Photo: Getty Images

Longtime friends and comedy collaborators Steve Martin and Martin Short are teaming up for a new show that’s been given a straight-to-series order at Hulu. The streaming network announced today that it ordered a show starring both comedians that “puts a hilarious spin” on the true-crime genre, centering on “three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.” Martin is credited as a co-creator and writer on the series alongside Grace and Frankie’s John Hoffman. Executive producers include Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal (This Is Us).

In addition to the Hulu series, Martin and Short continue to tour their live show together this year, with upcoming dates Florida, Ireland, and the U.K. through mid-March. They also teamed up for a Netflix comedy special together back in 2018, An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life. As far as the Hulu series, there’s no word yet on the title of the show, who will play the third stranger of the group, or whether a banjo will be involved.