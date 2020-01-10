Stream Selena Gomez’s Super Personal New Album, RARE

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

Selena Gomez has returned effulgent on RARE, her new all-caps declaration of self-love. On tracks like “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at her Now,” Gomez has been opening up about how life and love in the spotlight has negatively affected her sense of worth. The album was announced in November, and the title dropped the following month with its tracklist featuring Kid Cudi and singer 6LACK. “It’s the most honest music I’ve ever made,” Gomez wrote on Instagram in December, “and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart.” Well congrats Selenators, her heart is available to stream on all platforms. The album contains Gomez’s first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit. And now that all its tracks are out, who knows if more will follow?