Summer Walker and Usher Finally Follow Through on That ‘Come Thru’ Music Video

Summer Walker, who previously collabed with a man everyone likes to compare to Usher, has officially upgraded to the real thing. The pair finally released a music video for the October 2019 drop “Come Thru,” a ’90s throwback bop about the hook up you just can’t get off of your mind. Produced by Walker’s own boo (her boo), London On Da Track, for her album Over It, “Come Thru” samples Usher’s 1997 hit “You Make Me Wanna …”. The much-anticipated music video is just as nostalgic: male dancers in all-white and puffer vests show off some of Usher’s iconic moves, the singers vibe in a downtown dress shop — the original Fashion Nova — and Walker glints in a gold emporium. Everything’s washed in a pink light, making the video look like an airbrushed T-shirt. They’re even posted up in old cars, waiting to get that “come thru” text. Or, I guess, page? Were booty calls booty pages in the 1990s? Booty beeps? No one answer that.

