Live Televised J.Lo Concert Will Also Have Football

Academy Award deserver Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Sergi Alexander/Getty Images

It’s that time of year again, for the tradition that everyone loves so much. Come the first Sunday in February, folks gather around the flat-screen to cheer on their favorite pop stars as they perform a live concert in a football stadium. And this year, as always, two lucky NFL teams will get the opportunity to play against each other as the opening and closing act for the concert. In recent years, such illustrious acts as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and SpongeBob have played the Super Bowl, and for 2020, producer Jay-Z is pulling out all the stops with performances by Shakira, who played pop star Gazelle in the Academy Award–winning Zootopia, and Jennifer Lopez, who gave the best performance of 2019 in the Academy Award–snubbed Hustlers. Flanking the concert will be a face-off between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, so sports fans can rejoice in both J.Lo’s athleticism and some football. So where can you watch this event? And when? And how? If you’re asking these things, have we got the paragraph for you.

Super Bowl LIV (named after the Liv Tyler House Tour video, fun fact) airs on Sunday, February 2, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET, broadcast live from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Florida. If you have TV, you’ll be able to watch it on Fox. And if you don’t have TV, there are plenty of ways to stream it live for free without a cable authentication. The Fox Sports and Fox Now apps, as well as FuboTV, will all carry the game. Furthermore, the NFL App, Hulu + Love TV, and YouTube TV will all stream the Super Bowl, commercials included. Be sure to tune in right at the start of the broadcast, because Demi Lovato is kicking it off by singing the national anthem (which is “Skyscraper” by Demi Lovato, last we checked).