Lifetime Expands Surviving Franchise With Jeffrey Epstein Docuseries

Photo: Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

Following the revelatory success of Surviving R. Kelly and Surviving R. Kelly II: The Reckoning, Lifetime announced this weekend that a docuseries about Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender, will be moving forward with a summer premiere date. Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, per Deadline, will be a four-hour event that investigates how Epstein “is alleged to have used his connections to the rich and famous to shield his predatory behavior with young girls.” As of now, there are no confirmed interviewees, and it’s currently unknown if Epstein’s docuseries will mirror the Emmy-nominated format of Kelly’s. (Surviving R. Kelly also directly inspired numerous investigations into the singer.) Epstein was found dead by suicide in his jail cell last August.